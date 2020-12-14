Sections
Toddler’s reaction after mom pretends to ‘eat’ her finger leaves netizens in splits. Watch

“She’s still mad about me eating her ‘finga’!” reads the funny caption.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:14 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows little Josephine with her mom. (Instagram@prairievillagemom)

If you’re looking for content to brighten up your Monday morning, then you should definitely check out this clip of a kid reacting to her mom’s hilarious prank. The video shared by Instagram user @prairievillagemom shows the adorable reaction of the little girl. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to hold back your awws.

The video starts with little Josephine and her mom looking at the camera. The mom pretends to ‘bite’ the toddler’s finger as a munching sound plays on the background. Puzzled thoroughly, Josephine’s reaction is something you just can’t watch without laughing.

“She’s still mad about me eating her ‘finga’!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Shared on December 13, the clip has garnered over 6,300 views and many comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s adorable and confused expression at her mom’s prank. Many dropped heart emojis to express their liking for the clip.

“At first she is skeptical... then the tears. Awww,” wrote an Instagram user. “That pout is the cutest thing ever though!” said another. “She’s so sweet! And you’re a hilarious mom,” commented a third.

“This is this generation’s ‘I got your nose!’” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

