Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Toddler wants to try every ingredient while cooking with grandma. Video is crazy viral

Toddler wants to try every ingredient while cooking with grandma. Video is crazy viral

“I am cracking up because he moves so fast and Nana is trying to stop him from eating the stuff. This is hilarious,” posted an individual on the adorable video.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows little Cade all set in his apron and chef’s hat to bake some cookies with his nana. (Instagram/@littlechefcade)

Baking delicious food is no easy feat, even more so when you have an inquisitive toddler “helping” you out. A video that’s gone crazy viral all over social media features one such kid as the chef trying to prepare some cookies with his nana. And while the cookies eventually turn out perfect, it’s the preparation process that has left people rolling with laughter.

Shared on the ‘littlechefcade’ Instagram page, the video shows little Cade all set in his apron and chef’s hat to bake some cookies with his nana. There’s just one hitch. Cade wants to try each ingredient that goes into making the cookies. From the butter to the sugar to even the raw eggs, Cade seems convinced that he needs to try everything. Kudos to Cade’s nana who keeps her cool - she does have some bouts of uncontrollable laughter - throughout the process.

Watch the video below:



Shared on September 3, the video has collected over 1.4 million views along with more than 43,000 likes and tons of comments. People haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to the video.



“I am cracking up because he moves so fast and Nana is trying to stop him from eating the stuff. This is hilarious,” posted an individual. “Cade is my new favorite chef! Keep the recipes coming,” added another. “Literal tears from laughing so hard. Great job Cade & Nanna,” shared a third. “Thought he couldn’t get any cuter, but then he handed Nana a cookie at the end and my heart COMPLETELY melted,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this heart-melting video?

Also Read | All the cooking legends can take a backseat because there’s an adorable tiny chef in town. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Efforts on for online delivery platform for street vendors: PM Modi
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
Semenya loses at Swiss supreme court over testosterone rules
Sep 09, 2020 14:08 IST
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 11, many missing
Sep 09, 2020 14:01 IST
BTech, MTech final exams as scheduled from September 22: Himachal Pradesh University
Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.