‘Together, we shall overcome’: Assam Police tweets tribute video to celebrate brave corona warriors

What makes the video even more touching is the background score sung by a group of children.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shared by Assam Police has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. (Twitter/@assampolice)

“A small tribute celebrating our brave #CoronaWarriors,” this is how a tweet by Assam Police starts which is shared as a tribute to celebrate all the brave corona warriors who’re fighting on the frontline in the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

“An epitome of dedication & commitment, they have been selflessly serving the citizens in these trying times, day & night,” the department further tweeted. “Also wishing all our #COVID_19 affected colleagues - get well soon,” they added. Assam Police concluded their post with a note of positivity and tweeted the words, “Together, we shall overcome!”.

The post is complete with a video which is absolutely heartening, to say the least. From police personnel to sanitation workers, it pays respect to those who are working relentlessly during these perilous times. What makes the video even more touching is the background score sung by a group of children. It’s a rendition of the song Something Just Like This originally created by the music bands The Chainsmokers and Coldplay.

Take a look at the beautiful tribute:



Since being shared on August 20, the video has gathered close to 5,000 views and tons of appreciative comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Salute,” wrote a Twitter user and several other expressed the same notion. “Prayers for all working effortlessly to combat the pandemic. Salute to our police force!” commented another. “We have faith in AP that they will overcome this corona,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

