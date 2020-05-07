Toilet in kitchen or kitchen in toilet? This bizarre home is making netizens go ‘What’

Most of us have a mental picture of how our dream home will look like. Maybe it’ll have a huge balcony overlooking a green lawn or maybe a pool, but in your wildest dreams, have you ever thought of a house where you’ll get to see a bathroom adjacent to a kitchen? Well, this $380/week home in Surry Hills, Sydney is here to surprise you.

A photo posted on Twitter by Joan Westenberg shows the interior of a home which is bizarre enough to spark all sorts of questions. The photo shows a kitchen and a bathroom in the same space separated by just a glass partition. The odd planning has left netizens scratching their heads.

Take a look at the picture:

Posted on May 4, the photo has garnered tons of surprised comments and has made tweeple ask several questions.

What do you think of this home?