Toilet in kitchen or kitchen in toilet? This bizarre home is making netizens go ‘What’

The photo shows a kitchen and a bathroom in the same space separated by just a glass partition.

Updated: May 07, 2020 11:18 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The odd planning has left netizens scratching their heads. (Twitter/@Joanwestenberg)

Most of us have a mental picture of how our dream home will look like. Maybe it’ll have a huge balcony overlooking a green lawn or maybe a pool, but in your wildest dreams, have you ever thought of a house where you’ll get to see a bathroom adjacent to a kitchen? Well, this $380/week home in Surry Hills, Sydney is here to surprise you.

A photo posted on Twitter by Joan Westenberg shows the interior of a home which is bizarre enough to spark all sorts of questions. The photo shows a kitchen and a bathroom in the same space separated by just a glass partition. The odd planning has left netizens scratching their heads.

Take a look at the picture:



Posted on May 4, the photo has garnered tons of surprised comments and has made tweeple ask several questions.



This netizen is asking some real questions

 This netizens chalked out a possible conversation when the owner of this house invites someone over

 An honest reaction summed up in this gif

 And we strongly agree

 Our exact expression perfectly summed up by Hermione.

What do you think of this home?

