Tomatoes to berries, video of cassowaries having lunch is a real delight to watch

“Our Cassowaries love lunch time just as much as the rest of us!” reads the park’s post.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cassowary eating berries. (Facebook/Australian Reptile Park)

There is something delightful about watching videos of animals or birds enjoying their food. They usually make for cute and delightful content. This video, recently shared on Australian Reptile Park’s official Facebook page, perfectly fits the bill.

“Our Cassowaries love lunch time just as much as the rest of us!” shared with this caption, the video shows the birds gobbling down all sorts of foods – from tomato slices to berries.

Though about 49 seconds long, chances are you’ll spend much longer watching the video as you may end up seeing it on loop.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered various comments from people who were beyond happy to see the clip.



“Love cassowaries,” wrote a Facebook user. “What an amazing and beautiful bird,” commented another. “Talented eaters,” expressed a third. “Amazing bird, so beautiful just love to see them,” commented a fourth.

Cassowaries are flightless large birds related to emus, reports National Geographic. Their feathers are glossy black. The have long necks and the skin colour ranges from beautiful hues of reds and oranges, purples and blues.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This tortoise likes flowers, just not in the way you would think. Watch

