Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase people doing their part to ensure the well-being of animals. This video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal falls under that category. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train suddenly halts mid-way as so three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

“The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” explains the caption by Goyal.

Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and lots of comments from netizens.

