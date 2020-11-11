Sections
Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephants crossing the rail track. (Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase people doing their part to ensure the well-being of animals. This video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal falls under that category. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Shared on Twitter, the video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train suddenly halts mid-way as so three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

“The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” explains the caption by Goyal.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and lots of comments from netizens.  

What are your thoughts on this incident?

