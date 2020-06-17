Transformation of this ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggie is pawsome

This is a pawsome tale of the transformation of a ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggo and we bet that it will leave you amazed. Chances are many of you may also go “aww” and “wow” after seeing the change.

A video of the animal taking a bath was shared on Twitter’s We Rate Dog’s handle and it has now impressed many and evoked a feeling of endearment in several people.

In the video, which has now gathered over 1.5 million views, the animal is seen sitting inside a sink and someone is showering water on it. In the entire 19-second-long video, the creature patiently sits enjoying the stream of water soaking it wet.

“I know it’s been a while but we still only rate dogs. This is clearly a Canadian sink seal. Please send dogs. Thank you... 13/10,” with this caption, this is the clip shared on Twitter:

Some of you may argue that it’s not a ‘Canadian Sink Seal’ but a very wet doggo. Is it really, though?

However, you can surely think that it’s a dog – that too an amazingly fluffy one - after seeing another picture shared on the same Twitter thread.

A curious Twitter user Luciana Lopez asked for an ‘after’ picture of the creature. To which, the original poster shared this:

To this Lopez replied, “Wait, that’s literally the same dog??”. But, We Rate Dog quickly pointed out her mistake and tweeted “seal* but yes.” Lopez, in turn, apologised and wrote, “Whoops, sorry, Canadian Sink Seal!”

The main tweet gathered over 1.3 lakh likes and close to 17,000 retweets. Over one thousand people shared their reactions on the post and they couldn’t stop gushing over the ‘transformation’ story.

“Wow! The transformation is pawsome,” wrote a Twitter user. “I think I want a Canadian Sink Seal! I know they’re rare, but they are adorable!” joked another. “I think we may have a pupper on our hands you guys,” expressed another. “He protec, he attac, he take a break from ratings dogs but now he back,” tweeted a third. “This is such an adorable transformation. The best!” tweeted another.

Someone also shared a picture of another ‘Canadian Sink Seal’ or a doggo taking a bath and it’s equally adorable:

“My dog goes through the same metamorphosis,” wrote another Twitter user and shared these images:

“But a very good Canadian Sink Seal,” expressed another and we agree too.

What do you think of the dog… err… the ‘Canadian sink seal’?

