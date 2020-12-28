Transgender woman starts cafe in Noida that ‘treats everyone equally’, hopes to inspire others

Urooz Hussain, a transgender woman, has started a cafe at Sector 119, Noida and hopes that this will inspire others from her “community.”

“I was subjected to harassment at my workplaces so I decided to start my own cafe that treats everyone equally. I hope this will inspire others from my community,” Hussain told ANI. “People accepted me here, they showered love on me,” she added.

ANI also shared images of Hussain on Twitter:

Hussain did hospitality, industrial training, and multiple jobs before she finally became her own boss. “The cafe is harassment-free for all genders, they don’t have to face what I have been through. It is to make my parents proud for having me,” Hussain said. Her cafe is named ‘street temptations’

However, a few challenges are still there.”We face issues when we hire people for the cafe. I knew that if I lose courage, I will break and I did not want to break,” Hussain said.

Hussain also helped sex workers, their children in COVID-19 lockdown.