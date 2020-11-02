Trick-or-treaters leave candy for kid battling cancer, mum’s heartening post is viral

A mother’s heartwarming post detailing the kindness and generosity of strangers has gone completely viral. In her post, the woman detailed how children and teens trick-or-treating in her neighbourhood left candy outside her home after reading a sign she had put up.

“Cool Costume! Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. Have fun! See you next year,” said the sign put up outside the family’s home in Atlanta, Georgia. The family, however, didn’t expect to find loads of candy left behind by trick-or-treaters under the sign.

“I can’t stop crying,” wrote Courtney Thomas on Facebook. “If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong.”

Thomas explained that they had put up the sign so children wouldn’t be disappointed when they arrived at their doorstep. She shared a picture of the sign, under which a pile of candies can be seen.

“The picture doesn’t do it justice, it’s a LOT and the good stuff even,” she wrote. “Seriously... If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing,” she added.

See her entire post here.

Since being shared on November 1, the post has accumulated over 3.5 lakh shares and more than 2.8 lakh reactions. Many have flooded the post with comments praising the gesture and wishing the family the best.

“If there is anything good that came of this pandemic, it allowed us to see that there is love and care. People are good. Prayers for your child. Stay safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is so great for the kids to give,” shared another.

“Just amazing parents are doing something right,” added a third. “I’m in tears. What a beautiful story. I’m going to share. And kudos to the parents of these kids who left the candy. You’re obviously doing a great job! My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” posted a fourth.