Sections
Home / It's Viral / TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

A special send off for the special doggo.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A picture of the canine enjoying his retirement. (Twitter/@TSAMedia_MarkH)

A dog who spent eight years of service with the TSA got the sweetest surprise after his retirement. A video shared on Twitter shows how this special dog was celebrated for his service and it’s beyond adorable.

Mark Howell, who is TSA Regional Spokesperson, shared this video on Twitter which shows TTirado’s last bag search. “After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired,” says the tweet.

In a different tweet, Howell explained how the canine got his name:



Now that TTirado has retired, he will spend his time with his handler Keith Gray, who has adopted him. TTirado not only has a family to go back to, he also got this surprise:



Watch what happened during TTirado’s last bag search:

The heartwarming video, shared on June 17, has collected over 8,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. People love the doggo, his surprise and his reaction to the surprise.

“Who’s a good boy!? TTirado is! Happy Retirement little man,” posted an individual. “He has a full retirement stock of new tennis balls,” shared another. Indeed he does.

“I could watch this all day long,” wrote a third. We’d like admit that we too can happily watch this all day long. “That’s so awesome!” commented a fourth.

TTirado has made so many people happy that Howell shared more pictures of the cheerful doggo:

Retirement suits this good boy, don’t you think?

Also Read | Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia at 2007 T20 WC
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Covid-19: Bank of England prepares its next act in saving of UK economy
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
The thing about race prejudice in India
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Indian Olympic Association mulling banning Chinese sponsors and products
Jun 18, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.