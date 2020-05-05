Turkish city gets occupied with unusual invaders. Netizens don’t think they’re ‘baaad’

With humans staying inside their homes, streets and public places are more or less deserted. So, many of such places have become ‘hang out’ zones for wild animals. The Internet is full of several clips that show wild animals roaming around empty streets in a casual manner. From exotic deer on the street to goats in a town, nature seems to be reclaiming its territories. A similar video is taking over the Internet that shows a huge flock of sheep gliding across the streets of a Turkish city.

Posted on Twitter by journalist Ragip Soylu, the 11-second-long clip shows the streets of a Turkish city Samsun. The clip shows a huge flock of sheep taking over the empty streets of the city and may remind you of a scene in the popular movie Rise of the Planet of Apes. The sheep seem to have orchestrated their own flock-down on the empty streets making it look like a scene straight out of a movie.

“Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown,” reads the caption.

Check out the clip:

Shared on May 3, the clip has gone viral with over 5.3 million views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some were of the opinion that these animals were just there to help people count them to sleep, others commented about smelling an animal uprising.

What do you think of this unusual invasion?