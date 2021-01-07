Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Turn it up’: NASA’s melodious treat is here to brighten up your day. Watch

‘Turn it up’: NASA’s melodious treat is here to brighten up your day. Watch

The video showing the melody of space has gathered over 30,000 views, till now.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:36 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People couldn’t stop appreciating NASA’s share. (Twitter/@NASAHubble)

If you follow the social media profiles managed by NASA, chances are you’ve come across their sonification videos. Just like this post shared on official Twitter profile of NASA’s Hubble, it’s a sonification of an image of the Bullet Cluster.

“Turn it up! Through sonification, we can “listen” to the data in this image of the Bullet Cluster, which combines Hubble observations with those from @chandraxray and ground-based telescopes,” NASA wrote while sharing the clip. The post is complete with a link that describes about the process of sonification and Bullet Cluster in detail.

Take a look at the post to know more and hear the melody of space:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 31,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“It’s incredible when someone takes a thing that is already beautiful and adds a completely new dimension to it simply by seeing, or in this case hearing, it in a new way,” wrote a Twitter user. “I don’t know why it’s pretty darn cool,” said another. “I can hear the spinning of those threw stars. The biggest one is much more audible,” expressed a third.

What do you think of NASA’s share?

Also Read | Space music: NASA shares sonification video of the Crab Nebula. It’s amazing

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
by Rhythma Kaul
3rd Test live: Rain stops, covers off at SCG
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Haryana to hold Covid-19 vaccine dry run today, day before nationwide exercise
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Turn it up’: NASA’s melodious treat is here to brighten up your day. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
by Rhythma Kaul
Kashmiri meat delicacy ‘Harisa’ in high demand during winter in Valley
by Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.