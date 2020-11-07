Tutorial video shows how to make easy and pretty lamp holder for Diwali. Would you try it?

The festival of lights is just around the corner. Many have started prepping for it with lights as well as diyas. If you’re also someone who decks up their house with pretty decorations for the festival of lights, then this DIY video of a simple lamp holder may grab your attention.

Shared on Instagram by Nidhi Kedia, the video shows the making of the lamp holder in a few simple steps. Made with readily available items, the end product is bound to add some sparkle to your home this Diwali.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on November 3, the clip has garnered over 4,000 likes and many comments from netizens. While some found the DIY craft to be super easy and beautiful, others expressed that they want to give it a try for this festive season. Many also shared heart and fire emojis for the video.

“So simple and pretty,” wrote one Instagram user. “Superb. Will try this definitely,” commented another. “Absolutely stunning,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?