TV network creates deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech, people share mixed reactions

British broadcasting network Channel 4 attracted mixed reactions after they shared a video imagining an alternate version of Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas speech. The video, shared on Twitter, has irked many and amused some. While there were those who called it “appalling,” some found it “hilarious.”

“Please be upstanding for an alternative Christmas message to round off this royally ridiculous year,” they wrote and shared the video on December 25.

“Deepfake technology is the frightening new frontier in the battle between misinformation and truth. This year’s Alternative Christmas Address – seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation – is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes,” said Channel 4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz in a press release.

“Deepfake technology can be used to create convincing, yet entirely fictional video content of people in the public eye, and therefore can be used to spread misinformation. With such advancements in technology enabling a slick and believable presentation of misinformation across all areas of life, from politics to public health, it’s never been more important to seek out trusted sources,” the press released also added.

Take a look at the clip:

The post received mixed reactions from people. While some considered it to be absolutely uncalled for, there were others who said it’s nothing but light-hearted comedy.

In this year’s Christmas message, the 94-year-old monarch spoke about hope for the future. She also acknowledged the contributions of the Britons who are maintaining proper safety protocols amid the ongoing crisis. “Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer,” the queen also said in her speech.