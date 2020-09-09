Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Tweeple are enjoying this elephant’s ‘flop and snorkel approach’ during mud bath. Watch

Tweeple are enjoying this elephant’s ‘flop and snorkel approach’ during mud bath. Watch

If you’re looking for a nice clip to lift your mood after a tiring workday, this video of an elephant called Mukkoka will do the trick perfectly.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:24 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Elephant named Mukkoka enjoying a mud bath using a rather interesting technique. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

Animal lovers who spend time on social media will usually have their feeds overflowing with incredible footage of different creatures. Yet, true animal lovers will never be able to refuse one more adorable or interesting video featuring an animal. If you’re looking for a nice clip to lift your mood after a tiring workday, this video of an elephant called Mukkoka will do the trick perfectly.

Sheldrick Wildlife, a charity and conservation organisation in Africa, often shares some wonderful clips of elephants, and this one is no different. The video shows Mukkoka enjoying a mud bath using a rather interesting technique and is sure to keep you captivated thanks to his antics.

“Some dive, others glide… Mukkoka meanwhile prefers the ‘flop and snorkel’ approach to mud baths,” says the tweet accompanying the video.

“He’s a friend to all at the Nursery and is equally at home enjoying raucous wrestling matches to hanging out with the younger babies,” the tweet says further.



Watch Mukkoka below:

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 900 likes and several comments from tweeple who enjoyed watching the elephant.

“He seems to be in a state of bliss there,” shared an individual. “It’s a great technique,” posted another. “Adorable, enjoying himself immensely,” added a third.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Baby elephant named Shivani plays with water after her naming ceremony. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Sep 09, 2020 19:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi speaks to Saudi King, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following Covid
Sep 09, 2020 21:54 IST
Sisodia announces relief for artisans, cuts rents at govt tourism complexes
Sep 09, 2020 21:53 IST
Delhi schools put in place safety measures, say they’re ready for class 9-12 students
Sep 09, 2020 21:52 IST
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Sep 09, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.