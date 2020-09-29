Sections
Tweeple are not happy about this ‘Chai Latte’ recipe with maple syrup, coconut milk

The recipe uses various spices, coconut milk and maple syrup among other ingredients to prepare the drink.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:07 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the home-made chai latte. (Twitter/@WebMD)

If you’re a fan of chai, especially your particular version with the exact amount of milk and other ingredients, fair warning - this video shared on Twitter may irk you. It has definitely left many tweeple shocked and prompted several to share some rather angry reactions to the recipe.

The video has been shared on WebMD’s official Twitter handle. “Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag,” says the caption shared along with the video which is titled “How to Make a Chai Latte at Home”.

The video shows the beverage being prepared. However, it’s some of the ingredients used in the video that have sparked many reactions on the micro-blogging platform.

The recipe uses various spices, coconut milk and maple syrup among other ingredients to prepare the drink.



Watch the video below:

The video has prompted a flood of reactions from tweeple. While many shared GIFs to share their reaction the drink, a few even mentioned how the recipe reminded them of another dish.

A few expressed interest in trying the recipe out as well…

So what do you think about this recipe? Would you consider trying it?

