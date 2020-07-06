Sections
Home / It's Viral / Tweeple are really relating to this tweet about being an adult. How about you?

Tweeple are really relating to this tweet about being an adult. How about you?

The tweet is about cleaning a specific area of home.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:51 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet has been shared on the ‘Life at Tiffany’s’ Twitter handle.

“Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it,” said Monica to Rachel in the pilot episode of Friends. Of course this line hits more and more every time you do things as a responsible adult such paying bill, eating healthy and even making your bed. Well, here’s a Twitter user who has thrown light on another aspect of being an adult and so many are relating to what she says.

The tweet has been shared on the ‘Life at Tiffany’s’ Twitter handle. She wrote, “A thing I never realized about being an adult is that you will always be cleaning your kitchen. No matter if you get take out, no matter if you’re gone all day, you will be cleaning. the. kitchen.”

Well, does this ring a bell? Do you suddenly realise this is what you do too? Especially now with so many of us staying home all day and working from home, cooking most of our meals ourselves, doesn’t this seem relatable?

People on Twitter sure feel this tweet is relatable. Since being shared on June 29, it has collected over 3,500 likes and more than 800 likes along with tons of comments.



“For. The. Rest. Of. Your. Life...” wrote a Twitter user probably adding a finishing touch to the viral tweet. We shudder at the thought. “And with Covid, you’ll be cooking in there all the damn time. Man, I’m tired of my own dishes,” wrote another, making a valid point. “And doing laundry,” added a third. OK. please stop already. “This is so true it hurts,” posted a fourth. Our thoughts exactly.

Some also used this accurate GIF to express themselves better.

Here’s another way to look at the situation, as pointed out by this individual, who wrote, “My kitchen sink is really deep so sometimes I fill it with dishes and hope for the best”.

Well, what do you think about this tweet?

Also Read | Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deadline of Aug 15 for Covid-19 vaccine unrealistic, says Indian Academy of Sciences
Jul 06, 2020 15:30 IST
Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad
Jul 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Jul 06, 2020 15:30 IST
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement of troops, says MEA
Jul 06, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.