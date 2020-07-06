Tweeple are really relating to this tweet about being an adult. How about you?

“Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it,” said Monica to Rachel in the pilot episode of Friends. Of course this line hits more and more every time you do things as a responsible adult such paying bill, eating healthy and even making your bed. Well, here’s a Twitter user who has thrown light on another aspect of being an adult and so many are relating to what she says.

The tweet has been shared on the ‘Life at Tiffany’s’ Twitter handle. She wrote, “A thing I never realized about being an adult is that you will always be cleaning your kitchen. No matter if you get take out, no matter if you’re gone all day, you will be cleaning. the. kitchen.”

Well, does this ring a bell? Do you suddenly realise this is what you do too? Especially now with so many of us staying home all day and working from home, cooking most of our meals ourselves, doesn’t this seem relatable?

People on Twitter sure feel this tweet is relatable. Since being shared on June 29, it has collected over 3,500 likes and more than 800 likes along with tons of comments.

“For. The. Rest. Of. Your. Life...” wrote a Twitter user probably adding a finishing touch to the viral tweet. We shudder at the thought. “And with Covid, you’ll be cooking in there all the damn time. Man, I’m tired of my own dishes,” wrote another, making a valid point. “And doing laundry,” added a third. OK. please stop already. “This is so true it hurts,” posted a fourth. Our thoughts exactly.

Some also used this accurate GIF to express themselves better.

Here’s another way to look at the situation, as pointed out by this individual, who wrote, “My kitchen sink is really deep so sometimes I fill it with dishes and hope for the best”.

Well, what do you think about this tweet?



