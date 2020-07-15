Sections
Tweeple are standing up for steel plates. Which ones do you like?

People have tweeted about how they love to eat out of steel plates.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:08 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Someone shared this picture to make their point in favour of steel plates. (Twitter/@anshu)

Do specific utensils make certain foods taste better? Do you prefer certain plates and spoons to others? And where do you stand in a debate on steel plates vs other plates? Don’t be confused. We’re asking you these questions because that’s an ongoing discussion on Twitter.

Several people have shared tweets highlighting how they love to eat out of steel plates and have been using them since they were kids but how some people have issues with it.

Many others have joined them in sharing their own opinions in this steel vs non-steel plates debate.



“I eat everything out of steel plates and I’ve literally never thought about it twice until now. What’s the deal?” they added in another tweet.



Here’s what others had to say about it:

There are those who love their artsy plates but end up eating out of steel ones

And those who think their food looks better on the steels ones

Here’s another individual who doesn’t know what the fuss is about

This individual reminded us of that episode from Friends when Monica doesn’t want to use her fancy plates… because what if the Queen comes over.

And here’s a tweet that’ll really make you question what the fuss is about… And make you feel really hungry as well.

So what about you? Where do you stand in this steel plates vs non-steel plates debate?

