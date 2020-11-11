Tweeple can’t handle the cuteness of these twins trying to blow bubbles. Watch

It is cuteness times two in this video going viral. It shows two-year-old twins trying to blow bubbles and their effort, reactions and overall attempt has got them winning people’s heart all over the Internet.

The video, just 16 seconds long, was shared on Twitter by the twins’ aunt, Twitter user ‘@comeonbrit’. “Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg,” she wrote while sharing the video.

And watch people did and were left amazed by the extreme levels of cuteness captured in the video. In the clip, twins Luka and Logan can be seen putting in their best efforts to blow bubbles. But do they succeed? In putting smiles on people’s faces - absolutely. But in actually managing to blow some bubbles? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video to see what happens:

Shared on November 9, the video has collected over a million views and counting. It has also received thousands of likes and retweets along with many wonderful comments from tweeple.

“That is hilarious. Kids are cute. Hope in a few years you show them this video so they can get a good laugh lol,” posted an individual. “You need to put a warning on this. Some of us are old with weak hearts. I almost died of cuteness overdose,” reacted another. “Babies trying to, yet failing to properly blow bubbles may be my favorite genre on internet clips there are. I’m smiling ear to ear. Thank you!” shared a third.

What do you think about the video?