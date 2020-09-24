Tweeple find this post about placing random bets with the universe relatable

Have you ever caught yourself making a bet with the universe? It usually goes something like, if I mange to do this, that other thing will work out. Often, the two things have no correlation with each other and yet so many find themselves doing this. If you’re among these people, this tweet and people's responses to it will hit you right in the feels.

The tweet was shared by Twitter user Shreya. “Do you guys ever place random bets with the universe like if I can throw this pen into that drawer I’ll get an A on my assignment? Just me?” she wrote on September 20.

As it turns out, she isn’t the only one. The tweet is flooded with reactions from people on the micro-blogging site who claim to do the same thing.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 4,000 likes and more than 460 retweets. People have posted their reactions to the tweet, making this a wonderful read.

“Used to do that, used to do a lot of things like that. That’s just being optimistic and assuring yourself, you’ll be fine, momentary feeling of happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wait other people are also doing it? So I’m not actually crazy?” shared another. Clearly not based on these reactions. Take a look at what else people shared:

“You brought back childhood memories. So very frequently!” wrote an individual.

What about you? Have you ever done something like this?