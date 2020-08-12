Sections
Home / It's Viral / Tweeple find this tweet about insects extremely relatable. What about you?

Tweeple find this tweet about insects extremely relatable. What about you?

The tweet highlights the sensation of having an insect on your body even when there isn’t one.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:02 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet has resonated with a lot of people.

If you’ve ever been bitten by a spider (and not turned into Spider-Man) or found an ant randomly walking on your arm, you know that feeling doesn’t quite go away. In fact, chances are while reading this you scratched your head or casually looked at your leg to check if there was an insect on you. Well, if that is the case, you probably will find this post shared on Twitter relatable just like many on the micro-blogging platform do.

Shared on August 10, this tweet highlights that same sensation of having an insect on your body even when there isn’t one.

“Why does my body love to tell me there’s an insect on my body when there isn’t,” says Twitter user @mykelm22. The tweet, since being shared, has collected 87,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.



The tweet has collected a flurry of responses from tweeple who agree with it. Many have shared their own experiences and how they react in the situation.



You’ve probably done this one too many times

Yes, this is when your body decides it has extra energy

Oh, the horror!

Exactly!

Have you experienced this?

Agree?

Well, the tweet sure seems relatable to a lot of people. What about you?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 count surges to 19,469
Aug 12, 2020 21:56 IST
SAD-Congress target each other over YAD leader Ravinder Sonu’s killing
Aug 12, 2020 21:53 IST
Active monsoon puts dam storage at 68.9 per cent,
Aug 12, 2020 21:46 IST
Pune gets official sanction for Knowledge Cluster
Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.