Tweeple reminisce the good old days of 2020 before they knew what awaited them in this thread

“A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come,” reads the text shared alongside the image.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:45 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from the 2019 film Uncut Gems. (Twitter/@iamTannenbaum)

It may be safe to say that 2020 has panned out quite differently compared to what many would have hoped for or expected. This tweet perfectly captures the ‘ignorance is bliss’ feeling which many may have been experiencing at the start of the year. Tweeple are not only relating hard to this post but also sharing pictures of what they were doing before they realized what awaited them this year.

A Twitter user named Michael Tannenbaum shared this post on September 1. He posted a still from the 2019 film Uncut Gems. The image shows American actor Adam Sandler as the fictional character Howard Ratner. “A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come,” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

Check out the post below to see if Sandler’s expression, in retrospect, resonates with what you felt in January of this year.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has garnered over 4,100 likes and more than 600 retweets. Additionally, it has amassed above 50 comments.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Haha, I’m Australian. I thought half the country being on fire in January was the worst possible thing that could happen this year! Oh boy was I wrong. And why did April last for four months?”

Another individual wrote, “Yeah, learned my lesson on putting things off... Thanks to 2020”.

Many shared pictures of what they were doing in late 2019 and early 2020. Here are some such posts from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to the post too?

