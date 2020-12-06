Sections
Tweet about cat hat reviews sparks funny thread about, you guessed it, cats wearing hats

Hoomans may love buying their furry feline children hats, but the question remains… Do these kitties enjoy wearing them?

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:01 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat along with a cat hat review. (Twitter/@rubyirl)

What could be cuter than a cat? Well, a cat wearing a hat, of course. If you’re someone who believes in that notion then here is a Twitter thread you cannot miss. This post, which shows screenshots of cat hat reviews, has started a delightful thread. Herein cat parents are sharing images of their furry feline children donning the most remarkable hats. However, it is not the design of the hats that may win you over but the kitties’ expressions. But don’t just take our word for it, check out the thread for yourself to see what we mean.

Posted on Twitter on December 4, the tweet comprises two images with some text. “The best place on the internet is the reviews of hats for cats because every review is like ‘5 stars, amazing hat’ and then a picture of the cat looking absolutely furious,” reads the text shared alongside the photographs.

Check out the ‘absolutely furious’ expression they’re referring to here:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has accumulated over 1.9 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.



Many tweeple shared images of their cats looking less-than-pleased while wearing hats. To say that photographs are amusing to look at would be an understatement. Here are some of the best responses from the thread.

One person wrote, “Awww the cat looks super happy,” under this share. Do you agree?

We mean, how could she not love it?

What are your thoughts on this share?

