Sections
Home / It's Viral / Tweet asks doggos of the Internet about the rarest sit. Hoomans fill the thread with cute pictures

Tweet asks doggos of the Internet about the rarest sit. Hoomans fill the thread with cute pictures

The ‘Thoughts of Dog’ Twitter account shared this post on July 20, which then became a thread of rarest and cutest dog sits.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times NEw Delhi

The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a rare doggo sit. (Twitter)

Usually, it is our furry little feline friends who are often known for their ‘if it fits I sits’ antics. Now, here is a Twitter thread that is bringing to life our beloved doggos’ unique sitting habits which may have been previously overshadowed.

A Twitter account called ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ shared this tweet on July 20. “The rarest sit. is the multi-level stair sit. during which my butt is on one stair. while my front feet extend to the stair below. it is a powerful combination. of comfort and style,” read the post.

Since being shared, the post has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. Currently, the tweet has over 6,800 retweets and comments along with over 1 lakh likes.

Tweeple took this opportunity to share the rarest sits of their doggos. Here are some pictures of the unique sits from the thread.



Dixie seems to love a little multi-stair sit.

That is one new standing sit, that’s for sure.

Why rare sit alone when you can rare sit with a friend? Comfort and style to the max along with a sprinkle of companionship.

A Twitter user responded to the previous picture by writing, “They protec, they attack, they use a second stair to hold up their bacc”. Now if that isn’t poetry, we don’t know what is.

All doggos in agreement with the bi-level sit being the best say ‘aye’.

Looks like Gretta, the pooch, is enlightening the community about a new type of sit: a multi-level couch sit. How novel and innovative.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter thread and rare sits?

Also Read | This thread is a goldmine of some of the weirdest but most adorable doggos

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In big slip, hospital lets Covid-19 +ve man go home, probe ordered
Jul 21, 2020 18:40 IST
Swara reacts to tweet claiming Kangana abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set
Jul 21, 2020 18:40 IST
Jammu: 3 die in car crash in Reasi district
Jul 21, 2020 18:38 IST
Stalker rapes 18-year-old Ludhiana girl asleep on the roof
Jul 21, 2020 18:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.