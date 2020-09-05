Sections
Tweets by Harsh Goenka capture the beauty of nature perfectly. Seen them yet?

“Awesome, Sublime!”, wrote a Twitter user while commenting on one of the posts shared by Harsh Goenka.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka shared this image on Twitter which he captured. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Nature is majestic and magnificent. Time and again, images shared on social media have proved that aptly. Just like these tweets by business tycoon Harsh Goenka which capture two beautiful forms of nature.

Shared a day back on August 4, Goenka tweeted an image and wrote that he captured it himself. “Today I took this photo with the beautiful red lighting up the sky and the waters. Almost surreal!”, he wrote. Indeed, the beauty of the image makes it look like a scene from a movie about worlds outside the Earth. While replying to a tweet on the post, he further wrote that the image is captured in Mumbai.

The other tweet was posted by Goenka on August 3. The picture shows the sun peeking from behind a mountain. If that evokes a sense of awe in you, wait till you see the image.

“Amazing view from our tea gardens in Kerala,” he tweeted while sharing the image.



Since being shared, both the posts have gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop gushing over the wonderful views. Here’s what they tweeted: 

“Stunning,” wrote a Twitter user. “Timing +Moment + Fresh Capture it is called Fabulous,” expressed another. “Just beautiful,” commented a third. “Awesome, Sublime!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the pictures?

