Twin sisters rap verse from Eminem’s song with unbelievable ease. Watch

These sisters gave their own incredible twist to Eminem’s song Rap God.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:43 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sisters. (Instagram/@kiranandnivi )

If you are a fan of rap music, then you may have heard American rapper Eminem’s 2013 track called Rap God. Now get ready to listen to a unique rendition of the song by Indian American musician twin, Kiran and Nivi.

The video was posted on the twin’s joint Instagram account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Tried something NEW!!! Rap God by @eminem. Do tag @eminem! Hope you all like this”.

The recording shows the frame split into two segments. While one screen shows Kiran, the other one features Nivi. As soon as the film begins, one of the sisters hums the base harmony. After this, both start rapping in unison.

Watch Kiran and Nivi give the rap track which their unique twist.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this clip has captured netizens attention. The post currently has over 22,100 views and many encouraging comments regarding the twin’s performance.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this version of Eminem’s Rap God. One individual said, “Y’all deserve more followers and attention because your voices are just amazing and you’re both beautiful like omg”.

Another person said, “Y’all are so good”. “The harmonies are amazing on this! Congratulations,” read one comment under the post.

An Instagram user proclaimed, “You guys should audition for American Idol”.

What are your thoughts on this talented sibling pair?

