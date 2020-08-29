‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ gets a twist to warn against drunk driving

Most of you may have, quite adorably, at one point in your life, recited the famous nursery rhyme, “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” Now, Call 112, the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh, has given a twist to that popular poem to share an important advisory post regarding drunk driving.

Taking to Facebook, they shared, “Twinkle, twinkle little star, Never turn your car into bar.” Along with that, the department also wished everyone a “Great weekend.” They also used the hashtags #DontDrinkAndDrive and #RoadSafety.

The post is complete with a poem which further has two more lines emphasizing the fact that drinking and driving is a big no-no.

While replying to the post one Facebook user wrote, “Twinkle twinkle little star, I turned my car into bar, yes I’m a guy and I wasn’t fined after so many try, mine is better, anyways don’t drink and drive.” To which, the department replied to him with a warning. “So you turned your car into a bar. And have been spared so far. We would’ve believed your bragging, Sir. Had you also posted evidence do-chaar! Happy to see you now agree with us. For you wouldn’t want to be on our radar,” they wrote.

What do you think of the department’s advisory post?