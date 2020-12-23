Twitter asks netizens to roast 2020. Responses will leave you in splits

The image shows the responses by netizens to Twitter’s post. (Twitter)

Within a few days 2020 will come to an end. From the pandemic to the wildfires, this year seemed like a series of unfortunate events. So, it’s no wonder that when Twitter shared a tweet asked people to ‘roast’ 2020 they didn’t wait to come up with all sorts of replies.

“Roast 2020. Go.” reads the simple tweet. Shared on December 22, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and numerous reactions from netizens. Here are some responses that you may find funny and relevant:

We all know this feeling:

Locked up in the house during a pandemic has taught us this lesson in a hard way:

Here are some top tweets to which Twitter couldn’t help but reply

We all have that friend:

Several brands also chipped in the roasting session and their tweets are nothing less that hysterical

What are your thoughts on this post by Twitter? Did you relate to any of the replies? How would you roast 2020?