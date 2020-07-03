Sections
Home / It's Viral / Twitter can’t decide if this puzzle related video is traumatising or therapeutic. Can you?

Twitter can’t decide if this puzzle related video is traumatising or therapeutic. Can you?

Shared on Twitter, the puzzle related video has now sparked a debate among tweeple.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a woman looking at a beautiful picture puzzle. (Twitter/@secupp)

Have you ever solved a picture puzzle? For many, there is something delightful about setting the tiny pieces together to create an entire picture. If you are someone who relates to that image, then we must warn you that this video may leave you sad and even traumatised – at least that is what some of the Twitter users suggest.

Shared by author S.E. Cupp, the video opens with a beautiful completed picture puzzle. Within seconds, however, Cupp – with a smile on her face – grabs the puzzle and crashes it. The clip continues with her breaking the puzzle into tiny pieces.

“Another puzzle bites the dust. I’m either very sorry or you’re welcome for the following content,” Cupp tweeted.

Take a look at the video to determine if it hurts you or leaves you satisfied. Also, don’t forget to turn up the volume for that extra crashing sound effect.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected close to 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed over 3,800 likes and people have dropped varied comments on the post.

“Cannot begin to describe how much this hurts to watch,” wrote a Twitter user. “This crushed me,” expressed another. “That was traumatizing,” tweeted a third. Emphasizing on the same point, another user shared a scene featuring a character named Sheldon Cooper from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

However, not everyone was horrified by the entire incident. For some, it proved to be therapeutic. Expressing the same, this Twitter user wrote, “Seriously, therapeutic,” and shared this GIF:

“That looked very satisfying,” expressed another. “Even the sound is immensely satisfying. I switched to a new tab & the video kept playing & the sound reminded me of crashing waves,” wrote a third. To which, Cupp replied, “right?!”

What do you think of the video? Traumatising or therapeutic?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juhi Chawla: We might realise we don’t need 150 people for a shoot
Jul 03, 2020 18:28 IST
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
Jul 03, 2020 18:28 IST
Girl uses sign language to interact with hearing impaired delivery man
Jul 03, 2020 18:17 IST
Twitter can’t decide if this video is traumatising or therapeutic. Can you?
Jul 03, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.