Twitter celebrates 25 years of DDLJ by introducing iconic cowbell emoji

Since the release of the film, the cowbell has become an iconic prop which has been associated with the hit classic.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mumbai

The image shows the cowbell emoji introduced on Twitter. (Twitter)

To celebrate 25 years of iconic hit ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Twitter India has launched the signature Swiss cowbell emoji.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of the launch of iconic cowbell icon on Twitter. He wrote, “#DDLJ 25TH ANNIVERSARY... #TwitterIndia celebrates #25YearsOfDDLJ... Launches an emoji to celebrate the #SRK - #Kajol starrer, directed by #AdityaChopra... #DDLJ- one of the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema - is the longest-running #Hindi film of all time. #DDLJ25 #Twitter.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of the cult classic by changing his profile picture to Raj Malhotra, the character that he essayed in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.’

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

