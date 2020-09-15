Twitter celebrates 61 years of Doordarshan. ‘So many memories,’ tweet people

Doordarshan holds a special place in the hearts of those who have grown up watching their iconic shows. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Chitrahar to Malgudi Days, the list is a really long one with different people having their own favourites. So it’s only natural that tweeple got all nostalgic when Doordarshan shared a video of their logo to celebrate their 61 wonderful years.

Doordarshan was founded back in 1959 on September 15 and celebrates its anniversary today. “Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!!” says a tweet shared along with the video.

Now people have flooded the comments section of the tweet with their reactions, sharing their memories and thoughts about the iconic channel.

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 29,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets and still counting. Tweeple have shared a flood of comments, not only about the clip but also about what makes the day so special for them. People also used the hashtag #DoordarshanDay to share their reactions.

“Ahh golden days,” wrote an individual. “Nostalgic moment when hearing this. Those are Golden days in my life. Missing it badly. Tear rolling from eyes. Word are not enough to express,” shared another.

Here’s what others shared:

Doordarshan revolutionised the television landscape in India.

During the lockdown, Doordarshan brought back classic like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad and many others to keep people at home entertained. With such TV shows making a comeback, Doordarshan was among the most-watched channels in India.

Do you also have special memories of watching Doordarshan? Which were some of your favourite shows?