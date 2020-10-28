Sections
Twitter down: ‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple, other reactions to the outage

People are taking to Twitter to share their reactions to Twitter being down.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:49 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s how tweeple have reacted to the Twitter outage.

“Is Twitter down?” and “Where do I tweet about #TwitterDown?” are some of the things people have been tweeting after the micro blogging site faced an outage on Wednesday evening. The outage was noted in several parts of the world including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh. While many faced difficulty creating new tweets, others faced issues refreshing their feed.

Of course, once tweeple could access the platform again, they took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the outage. From asking what happened, to sharing memes and hilarious posts, here’s how people have been reacting to the Twitter outage.

Someone had this question:



Another posted a similar question with a more dramatic take:



Because for some, here’s how it feels when Twitter is down:

How some reacted when they couldn’t refresh their feed

Of course some just wanted the service to be back so they could do this…

What is your reaction to the outage?

