Twitter India launches emojis, hashtags for IPL teams. Fans can’t keep calm

The GIF clip shared by Twitter showcases various emojis and hashtags for all the teams. (Twitter)

Ahead of IPL 2020, which is set to kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Twitter India has rolled out special emojis for all the teams. Taking to their official profile, the micro-blogging site has also shared a tweet along with a GIF showcasing them all. And, now the cricket lovers can’t keep calm.

There are eight teams set to play in the tournament. They’re Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The GIF clip shared by Twitter showcases various emojis and hashtags, that too in multiple languages, for all of these teams.

Each IPL team, taking to Twitter, also shared the hashtags and emojis for their teams from their official profile.

“New season, new emojis! Adding some extra flavour to our tweets this year,” this is what Kolkata Knight Riders wrote while tweeting a GIF:

“Time to cheer for RCB, Twitter style!”, wrote Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“A dash of DC every time you tweet us a roar. Dilliwalon, don’t forget to use these hashtags on @Twitter when cheering virtually with us this #Dream11IPL,” Delhi Capitals tweeted:

“Our new Twitter emoji is now out,” informed Mumbai Indians:

As for Chennai Super Kings, they tweeted this:

Wondering what Kings XI Punjab shared? Take a look:

Rajasthan Royals tweeted this:

Sunrisers Hyderabad also tweeted a GIF and wrote this:

Since being launched, people shared all sorts of comments on different posts. They couldn’t hold back while expressing their excitement. Some also used the hashtags and emojis to show their support for their favourite team.

“OMG! This is so awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow,” expressed another. “It’s so cool,” said a third.

Which emoji and hashtag are you using?