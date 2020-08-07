Sections
Twitter's latest trend 'Binod' is as hilariously bizarre as you'd expect

It all started when a video about weird comments was uploaded on a YouTube channel.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People are using #Binod to shared all kinds of posts. (Twitter/@methmemer)

Trust Twitter to act as the platform for such trends which may make you think, “Why on Earth is this trending!”. The latest bizarre inclusion to that list is the hilarious bouquet of jokes and memes people are sharing using the hashtag #Binod. In this trend, everything or everyone is “Binod.”

Who is Binod, you ask? Let us fill you in. It all started when a video about weird comments was uploaded on the YouTube channel Slayy Point. Captioned “BINOD. Who is Binod??? “, the video details all the bizarre comments the content creators of the channel receive on their videos. And, one comment from a certain person with username Binod Tharu simply read “Binod.” What’s even more hilarious is that the comment received likes.

Sensing a perfect scenario for memes and jokes, creative minds of Twitter grabbed the opportunity and soon started sharing all sorts of comments using the name as the hashtag. To say that the posts are rib-tickling is an understatement. We have collected some of the tweets for you, have a look for yourself:

Here is a Twitter user who gave the latest twist to a famous scene from the film Avengers: Endgame featuring the character of Iron Man.



This individual, like many others, wondered why #Binod is trending:

And this person too!

How are memers reacting to this new trend? This Twitter user gave some perspective:

Check out some of the other tweets:

Slayy Point also took to their official Twitter profile and tweeted:

What is your #Binod tweet?

