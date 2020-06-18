Twitter’s new audio tweets feature for iOS users sparks hilarious meme fest

Sections
At times 280 characters aren’t enough to express one’s thoughts, hence Twitter announced this new feature to add “a more human touch” to the way one uses the micro-blogging site.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:36 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter has now introduced a new feature called audio tweets. (Twitter)

After rolling out the feature where users can control who replies to their posts, Twitter has now introduced a new feature called audio tweets. However, for the moment, it’s only available to the iOS users.

In a post shared on Twitter’s official blog, the company explained that at times 280 characters aren’t enough to express one’s thoughts, hence they’re testing this new feature to add “a more human touch” to the way one uses the micro-blogging site.

The blog also details how tweeple can use the feature. “To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice,” explains the blog.

“Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you’re done, tap the ‘Done’ button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet,” it says further.



Twitter also shared a tweet to introduce this new feature to the world.

With the announcement about audio tweets, people started sharing all sorts of comments - including some really funny ones. There were also some who unleashed their creativity and came up hilarious memes.

A few also shared rib-tickling memes to point that the feature is available only for iOS users. If you’re an non-iOS user, you may relate to them too:

What do you think of Twitter’s audio tweets feature?

