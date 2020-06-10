Twitter’s new Instagram Stories-like feature Fleets sparks meme fest

“Testing, testing,” this is how Twitter India started an announcement post about a new feature still in testing phase. In the following line, the company revealed the details of this feature called “Fleets”. Turns out, it’s a way which will allow the users “to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies.” They then added that the best part of this feature is that the posts “disappear after 24 hours.”

The announcement got people talking, so much so, that the hashtag #fleet is already trending on Twitter.

Some wondered about the functionality of the feature which already exists in other social media platforms. In case you are unaware, this is a “Stories” feature format which is already used by platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

There were, however, many who took this opportunity to dish out some hilarious Fleets memes. We have collected some of the rib-tickling memes for you and chances are they’ll make you laugh out loud.

“Twitter after introducing story feature,” with this caption, this is what a Twitter user shared:

This individual expressed their reaction to Fleets with a scene from the song Senorita from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

This Twitter user used their creativity to give a glimpse of something that may happen in future:

Expressing a similar notion, this is what another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

And, then there’s this one too:

One individual tried guessing the reactions of people who regularly update stories on Instagram and Facebook:

This person tried guessing from where Twitter came up with this new idea:

Here is another Twitter user who is yet to see the feature on their profile and hence, shared this reaction:

As for this individual they shared a scene from the film Padmaavat featuring Ranveer Singh:

What do you think of Twitter’s Fleets?