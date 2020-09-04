Sections
Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry, leaves netizens chuckling

Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry, leaves netizens chuckling

It all started when Twitter user @lilyannatrnr shared an anecdote her boyfriend had told her about his time working at a “posh hotel”.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:58 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a hilarious tweet shared on the thread. (Twitter/@rossgoodwin145)

Have you ever gone to give a food or drinks order and accidentally said or done something hilariously incorrect? Or inversely, have you ever been on the other side of the spectrum wherein you’ve gone to serve someone their food or drinks and said or done something that still haunts you? If the answer to any of the previous questions is a ‘yes’, then this Twitter thread may make you giggle extremely hard. But even if you haven’t experienced any such socially awkward situations, worry not, this thread still makes for a pretty funny read.

It all started when Twitter user @lilyannatrnr shared an anecdote her boyfriend told her about his time working at a “posh hotel”. Check out the tweet which has already accumulated over 2.3 lakh likes and more than 15,200 retweets since being shared on September 2.

Netizens laughed about the confusion between crème fraîche and fresh creme, but that’s not where the chuckles ended. Tweeple took this opportunity to share their own unusual experiences either with servers or as servers.

Here are some other hilarious tales from the thread:



This server may have just met the individual whose tea he added the caramel syrup to. Isn’t that just the magic of Twitter?

This server gave ‘Chilean red wine’ a whole new meaning:

If this tweet doesn’t make you giggle we don’t know what will:

What are your thoughts on this thread? Have you ever had hilariously odd dining experiences that still haunt you?

Also Read | Hilarious Twitter thread highlights what texting parents is like. Can you relate?

