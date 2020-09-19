Twitter thread imagining Hera Pheri movie series characters as computer keys is hilarious

The tweet has prompted people to share various responses. (Twitter/@Singhlicious)

If you have watched movies of Hera Pheri series then you’re well-aware about their rib-tickling effect on most people. In case you are yet to watch the movies, catching them this weekend won’t be a bad idea. Now, there is something related to those movies which may again evoke a bout of laughter for many. It’s a Twitter thread reimagining the characters of the films as keys in a computer keyboard.

Shared on Twitter, the caption clearly details the intention of the post. “Keyboard keys ft Hera Pheri and Pheri Hera Pheri. A thread,” it reads.

Who would be the Shift key? No one other than the character played by Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri:

F5 key which is generally used to refresh a page is depicted using the ever-entertaining character Baburao:

Any guesses who is Windows button? It’s not one but three characters. Check out who they are:

Here are some of the other tweets on the thread that depicts the keys and characters.

Since being shared, the main tweet has gathered close to 1,000 likes and over 300 retweets. People shared various responses on the thread and most couldn’t stop laughing out loud. A few also shared their version:

“Aap thread bhut mast banate hai bhaiya sach me [bro, you make awesome thread],” wrote a Twitter user. “You’re an artist,” expressed another. “Epic,” said a third and the sentiment was expressed by many.

What do you think of the Twitter thread?