Home / It's Viral / Twitter thread on things that defined people's childhood may leave you nostalgic

Twitter thread on things that defined people’s childhood may leave you nostalgic

This thread is something you must offer a glimpse to, at least once.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:04 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post soon received more than 11,200 shares and prompted people to write all sorts of replies. (Twitter/@Justice_Born)

Do you remember playing with the telephone cord while talking to your friend? Does the memory of trying to fix your cassette with a pencil still make you smile? Do you sometimes miss those days when Encyclopedias were your Google? If your answer to any or all of these questions is “Yes”, then this Twitter thread may leave you feeling extremely nostalgic. Even if you don’t relate to these situations, this thread is something you must offer a glimpse to, at least once.

“Without saying your age, what is something you remember from your childhood that a younger person would not understand?” asked a Twitter user.

The post soon received more than 11,200 shares and prompted people to write all sorts of replies.

Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Having one phone line and fighting over it.” Or this individual who commented, “Bruh you waited half the day to catch your song on the radio so you could record that,” and shared this Gif:



“These Encyclopedias used to be sold door to door. You could buy all 22 at once or break it up,” recalled a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What is something you would add to the list from your childhood?

