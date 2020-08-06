Twitter thread shows doggos through wine glasses. Chuckles are guaranteed

If you’re looking for giggle galore, then this Twitter thread may be just what you need. It all started when two images were shared from a Twitter profile named @OCEANGlRL on August 4.

The photographs show two doggos. However, wine glasses are placed in front of their faces, which emphasise on their cute snouts even more. These doggos thus, end up looking even more adorable than before. Who knew that was even a possibility?

A little confused as to what we’re talking about? Check out the tweet below to see for yourself what we mean:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has accumulated nearly 67,000 retweets and comments along with almost 2 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the quirky yet hilarious share. One person posted a picture of their pet posing in a similar fashion:

Another individual wrote, “Dogs, they’re always winning”. Now that’s a statement we wholeheartedly believe in.

Here is another cute pooch looking even sweeter through a glass.

“I relate to this,” read one tweet in the thread. A Twitter user proclaimed, “Life imitates art,” also associating with the cute canines’ expression.

“Same energy?” asked this tweep.

“OMG that’s brilliant,” declared an individual, while another stated, “I love this with all my heart”.

Here is another pet through glass moment that may make you chuckle:

“This should be in the Louvre such art,” read another comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the images and the thread in general? Is this something you’ll be trying out with your pet at home?

