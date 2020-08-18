Sections
Twitter user asks people what they would eat with a plate of plain rice, answers may make you hungry

While some only shared the names of the dishes they love, others went a step further and shared images too.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 24,000 retweets (representational image). (Unsplash)

If you’re a Twitter user, then you may have come across those posts which turn into amazing threads because of the replies they receive. From wholesome to funny to interesting, many of these threads can evoke tons of feelings in you. Case in point, this recent tweet about a plate of plain rice. Chances are this post will not just make you happy - because of all the delicious dishes mentioned - but will leave you hungry too.

Shared by Twitter user Ali Qasim, the tweet is simple. He shared an image of a plate of plain white rice and asked people to name two dishes they can eat with it.

“You can only add 2 things to this plate of simple rice. Name them,” he tweeted.



Since being shared the post has gathered over 24,000 retweets and 4,500 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about the post. While some only shared the names of the dishes they love, others went a step further and shared images too.



“Daal aur aachar,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rasam and potato fry,” replied another. “Dahi and cheeni,” tweeted a third.

Check out what others shared:

What do you think about these replies from tweeple? Would you also pick one of these options or would you like to go for something else entirely? What would you like to have with a plate of plain rice?

