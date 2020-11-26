Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Twitter user reimagines Chris Evans as Baby Yoda. Pics will leave you giggling

Twitter user reimagines Chris Evans as Baby Yoda. Pics will leave you giggling

We should warn you that the thread is too cute too handle.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:08 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Baby Yoda and Chris Evans. (Twitter@fallcevans)

Chris Evans, popular for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is undoubtedly one of Internet’s favourite. In fact, there’s always a buzz surrounding the actor and the latest inclusion to that list is a Twitter thread. Created by Twitter user @fallcevans the thread reimagines Evans as another, rather cute, character – Baby Yoda. In case you’re unaware Baby Yoda is a character from the popular science-fiction show The Mandalorian.

“Chris Evans as Baby Yoda - a thread,” reads the caption of the tweet. The thread is filled with images that capture the similarities between Evans’ different moods and Baby Yoda’s expressions. We should warn you that the thread is too cute too handle.

Posted on November 24, the tweet has garnered over 12,400 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. While some couldn’t stop pointing out the similarities, others found the thread to be the ‘best thing’ on the Internet. 

What do you think of this Twitter thread?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Nov 26, 2020 17:16 IST
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
EU drugs watchdog expects first application for Covid-19 vaccine in days
Nov 26, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.