Sections
Home / It's Viral / Twitter user’s garlic meme goes viral for a very interesting reason

Twitter user’s garlic meme goes viral for a very interesting reason

The Twitter user by the name of @monyeeart shared a meme explaining that there can never be enough garlic in a dish.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows someone holding two large cloves of garlic. (Twitter/@monyeeart)

A Twitter user’s garlic-related post is now going all kinds of viral mainly because it evoked a sense of surprise in many. Also, it sparked a laughter riot and after knowing why there’s a chance you’ll join them too.

The Twitter user by the name of @monyeeart shared a meme explaining that there can never be enough garlic in a dish. The tweet is complete with an image of a person holding too huge garlic cloves. The post has now piqued people’s attention as many expressed their surprise about the size of the cloves. People wrote how they have never seen such huge cloves of garlic. Eventually, it also made several netizens laugh out loud.

Take a look at the tweet:



Since being shared on August 18, the post has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 67,000 retweets. People shared various comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while doing so.



Not just wondering, people also shared their love for the huge garlic cloves. A few also suggested that they’re called elephant garlic.

What do you think of the tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yousuf appointed batting coach for High Performance Centre in Lahore
Aug 20, 2020 18:06 IST
Heavy rains in Odisha, two men washed away
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Ancient mummy safely relocated in Jaipur’s Albert Hall museum
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Thangjam becomes first active footballer to test positive for COVID-19
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.