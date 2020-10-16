Sections
#TwitterDown: Outage sparks meme fest, people share hilarious posts

“And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us,” Twitter wrote after the micro-blogging site started functioning properly.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:24 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The hashtag #TwitterDown is still trending on Twitter. (Twitter/@Imkgauravmishra)

People were left in a tizzy after Twitter suffered an worldwide outage on Thursday and the micro-blogging platform was inaccessible to many. Some users trying to access the platform encountered messages that said, “Tweets aren’t loading” and that they should try accessing the platform again in some time. However, the micro-blogging site came back to normal a little while later. The company also confirmed about the situation in a tweet.

“And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us,” they wrote.

However, the whole episode nudged the creativity in people as they flooded the platform with several witty memes and Gifs. They started sharing all sorts of posts using the hashtag #TwitterDown, so much so that it started trending and still is.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a Gif to show their reaction to the outage:



What happens when the site comes back and you start getting notifications?

This individual, quite aptly, in the form of a video described how many may have felt when they were unable to access Twitter:

Here’s how others reacted:

What’s your take on the Twitter outage?

