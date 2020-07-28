Sections
Two cobras spotted in classroom of school in Jalpaiguri, released later

The venomous snakes were believed to have entered the classroom from the adjoining shrubs as the school is closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Jalpaiguri

Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department. (Unsplash)

Two cobras were found in a classroom of a school in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Monday.

The cobras were spotted by children who came to play in the playground of the school at Dhupguri on Sunday and they alerted the elders.

The venomous snakes were believed to have entered the classroom from the adjoining shrubs as the school is closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. They had also laid 30 eggs, the officials said.

Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department, the sources said.



The snakes were taken to local forest department rescue centre and later released in forest, the officials added.

