Two-year-old elephant masters the art of drinking water with its trunk. Watch

Two-year-old elephant masters the art of drinking water with its trunk. Watch

This video of Larro the elephant will make you smile.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An image of Larro the elephant. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

Elephants are the gentle giants whose videos often leave us with a warm feeling in our hearts and smiles on our faces. This video of a two-year-old elephant is no different.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter profile, the video is adorable to say the least. It shows the kid elephant drinking water from what appears to be a pond. It’s, however, the caption which adds on to the beauty of the scene.

Turns out, the animal in the video is named Larro and, for a long time, she had struggled “to use her trunk to drink.” However, now not only has she learnt it but mastered it too. The video showcases that perfectly.



With close to 5,000 views, the video has won people over and it’s clear from the comments they shared.



“Do you know how much your posts have uplifted me lately? It’s been so nice seeing these elephants thrive during this time. I wish I could come and visit in person. Thank you for protecting these magnificent creatures,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is good news. Please keep up the good work you are doing with these wonderful animals,” shared another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

