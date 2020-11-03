Uber driver, passenger break into dance listening to Ki Banu Duniya Da. Watch

The image shows the Uber driver and the passenger dancing together. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Music and dance have the power to bring people together and spread immense joy. This video circulating on social media is a fine example of that. It shows an Uber driver and his passenger in Seattle stepping out of the car and breaking into a dance together.

The video was posted on Instagram on the Good News Movement account. “Uber driver and passenger in Seattle felt the rhythm HIT, so they got out of the car to DANCE TOGETHER. WATCH ‘TIL END,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a man stepping out of the car and breaking into a dance. The song ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ sung by Gurdas Maan and Diljit Dosanjh for MTV’s Coke Studio can be heard playing in the background. The camera focus on the man, wearing a mask, dancing to the song for a few moments. It then pans to the other side to show a Sikh man also dancing to the track. The two men then dance right in front of the car as the song continues to play.

Posted three days ago, the video has collected over 4.5 lakh views and more than 70,000 likes with lots of comments praising the clip.

“I liked this 16 times! LOVE!” posted an individual. “Just what the world needs right now!” shared another.

“Anyone know the name of the song? I feel the rhythm right here in my living room,” wrote a third. “This is so wholesome,” commented a fourth.

“Love this! Because no matter what we (humanity) are going through, joy & happiness never should stop!” added a fifth.

