Sections
Home / It's Viral / UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

This video shows performer Jason Allan along with an elderly woman named Daphne

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jason Allan busking outdoors. (Instagram/@thejasonallanuk)

A good tune and an excellent beat can often remedy a sombre soul. This video of a UK based musician named Jason Allan exemplifies that notion. However, it isn’t just Allan’s fantastic voice that may get your lips to perk up into a smile while providing you with a little lift-me-up, but also the wholesome reaction of an elderly woman named Daphne to the singer’s performance.

Posted on Instagram from Allan’s own account on August 28, this clip is almost three minutes long.

The recording shows Allan busking on a street. He is singing Elvis Presley’s famous song Can’t Help Falling in Love. Daphne, an elderly woman, is standing at a distance. She intently listens to the tune and even sways to the music.

Watch this wholesome video here:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love and rightfully so. The clip currently has nearly 20,500 views and many appreciative comments. Expectedly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what people had to say about this heartwarming recording. One person said, “Great job, man”. Another individual wrote, “Joyful”.

“Beautiful,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. An Instagram user stated, “This is amazing bro well done on this doing so well you deserve it”. “What a voice,” proclaimed somebody else.

What are your thoughts on this post? Are you gushing a bit over this wonderful duo’s dynamic as well?

Also Read | Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch
Aug 29, 2020 16:00 IST
Ultimate dream is to qualify for World Cup: Sandesh Jhingan
Aug 29, 2020 16:00 IST
Makers of Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya quash story theft allegations
Aug 29, 2020 15:59 IST
One more dies of Covid-19 in J-K, death toll climbs to 679
Aug 29, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.