Ukulele playing Batman faces Spider-Man with bagpipes for a theme song battle. Who will win?

If you’re a fan of comic books, cartoon, or movies about superheroes, chances are you may have come across or been a part of the debates concerning them. Now the Internet is busy discussing a video showcasing a musical battle involving Batman and Spider-Man and it is such that may make you laugh out loud.

Though old, the video is again creating a buzz after recently being shared on Twitter and Facebook. Originally posted back in 2017 on The Unipiper’s official YouTube page, the video resurfaced 17 hours ago on his Facebook profile. For the uninitiated, Brian Kidd, who goes by the name The Unipiper is famous for dressing up in different consumes and playing fire-breathing bagpipes. The same video was also shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman.

It’s a 35-second-long video which opens with a person dressed as Batman playing the theme song of the superhero animated series on his ukulele. Within moments, his performance gets interrupted by someone playing the theme song of the Spider-Man animated series. Almost immediately, The Unipiper, dressed as the web spinning superhero, enters the frame playing his bagpipes while riding a unicycle.

If the description makes you think that the video is hilarious, you’re absolutely right. Take a look and get prepared to laugh uncontrollably.

Since being shared the video has gathered millions of views with tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting how much they enjoyed the amazing battle.

“This is what we all needed today!” wrote a Facebook user. “Always be yourself. Unless you can be the Unipiper. Then always be the Unipiper,” joked another. “Take that, Batman!” wrote a third.

Wondering how tweeple reacted? “This is legit lit,” wrote an excited user of the micro-blogging site. “Unicycling bagpipe-playing Spidey is great, but the woman calling out ‘Hi Batman’ deserves a little appreciation,” commented another. “This is the content I’m here for,” wrote a third and frankly, so are we.

