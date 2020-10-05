Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Unbelievable water colour painting of leaf leaves netizens baffled. Can you tell the difference?

Unbelievable water colour painting of leaf leaves netizens baffled. Can you tell the difference?

A video of a water colour painting being created has captured the attention of netizens. The creation looks so life-like, chances are you will find it hard to differentiate between...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:40 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a water colour painting in progress. (Instagram/@laburnumsoul)

A video of a water colour painting being created has captured the attention of netizens. The creation looks so life-like, chances are you will find it hard to differentiate between the painting and the actual object.

Shared on Instagram, the painting is the creation of artist Supriti Chauhan. Under the name Laburnum soul, Chauhan paints life-like versions of flowers and leaves. The clip opens with a close up shot of a colourful leaf kept on a white canvas. As the video goes on Chauhan draws a similar leaf with the help of a brush and water colours.

In the end of the video, you can see the finished product. You may find it difficult to differentiate between the actual leaf and its painted version.

Take a look at the painting:



Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered over 8.8 million views and the numbers are increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the flawless and pristine water colour painting. Many also dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the artwork.

“Wow! You do it so effortlessly,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t figure out which one’s real here,” commented another. “This is soo pretty,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST
10 per cent of world’s people may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO
Oct 05, 2020 18:46 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli’s RCB bowl against DC
Oct 05, 2020 19:05 IST
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Oct 05, 2020 18:12 IST

latest news

Shivakumar amassed disproportionate assets over worth Rs 74 crore: CBI
Oct 05, 2020 19:05 IST
Where reforms and federalism clash | Opinion
Oct 05, 2020 19:00 IST
By elevating labour rights to human rights, the SC opens a door
Oct 05, 2020 18:59 IST
Where India stands on peace in Afghanistan | Opinion
Oct 05, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.